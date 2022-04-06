Fennovoima About Rosatom Fennovoima: The obligations of the parties are valid and will continue to be fulfilled

The Russian state-owned company sent a statement to Helsingin Sanomat on the continuation of the nuclear power plant project.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) has stated that it is looking at the Russian Rosatom, which owns Fennovoima, in the collapse of Fennovoima ‘s nuclear power plant project.

Lintilä hoped In an interview with HSthat Rosatom would itself make its own assessment of the situation and the action required here.

The design and construction of the power plant in Pyhäjoki is still ongoing, although the Minister has previously announced that he does not intend to present the construction permit for this project to the Government.

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority will also continue to carry out safety assessments.

Show it seems that the Russians are not getting the help the minister wants for the rapid overthrow of Fennovoima.

Rosatom owns more than a third of Fennovoima through its subsidiary Raos Voima. HS did not reach the Chairman of the Board of Raos Voima Anastasia Zoteyeva to comment on what the company intends to do with Fennovoima.

A Finnish consultant sits on Raos Voima’s Board Heikki Jaatinenwhich also acts as the company ‘s case manager in the direction of, among other things, the trade register.

Jaatinen previously worked for five years in a Finnish law firm in Moscow. Jaatinen tells HS that his role in the company is small and is only related to, for example, managing share capital increases.

“I am a lawyer by profession and I have only been in the corporate role of Raos Voima. I am not employed by the company and in that way I am not involved in operations. I am not a capable or real person to comment on this project. ”

Have you considered leaving Rosatom because of the war in Ukraine?

“I can’t say how long I can continue in this role. There are Finnish people at work here and this matter is in the process, ”says Jaatinen and appeals to non-disclosure agreements.

Jaatinen directs questions to Fennovoima to Raos Voima ‘s Country Director Alina Haapalainen-Kamenevillewho in turn asks the editorial to send questions by email.

Among other things, HS asked how Rosatom would react if Finnish politicians decided to end the project because of the war started by Russia in Ukraine.

In the end, a short answer was given to the questions from Moscow, according to which Rosatom does not seem at all eager to let the domestic shareholders out of the project without large claims for compensation.

According to the statement, the obligations of the project parties are valid and will continue to be fulfilled.

“All companies involved in the Hanhikivi 1 project, such as Raos Voima, JSC Rusatom Energy International and other companies, have obligations under the current agreement. All parties to the project will continue to meet their obligations. ”

The statement from the company also states that the parties are monitoring the situation and are in “close dialogue” with each other.