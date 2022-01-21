The 1,004 femicides registered in Mexico in 2021, 2.66 percent more than in 2020, reflect the pressing sexist violence in a country criticized for not addressing the insecurity suffered by women and for high impunity in most crimes.

(Read here: They find remains of dismembered homosexual couple in plastic bags)

“It’s a desperate situation. I don’t know what else has to happen, because everything we’ve been through has been appalling,” Patricia Olamendi, a doctor of law, lawyer and activist, told Efe on Friday, assuring that after 40 years in the feminist movement, I had never felt so remote from the government.

(Also: Actress Tania Mendoza, from ‘La mere mere Reina del Sur’, is shot dead)

According to data presented on Thursday by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, Mexico registered 1,004 femicides in 2021 and 978 femicides in 2020.

In 2019, Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s first full year in office, the number of femicides was 973. And in fact, the more than 1,000 cases in 2021 represent the highest number since records began in 2015, when reported 427 femicides, murders of women for reasons of gender.

Hundreds of women protesting against gender violence, during the commemoration of International Women’s Day, in Mexico.

Beyond femicide, other types of crimes are growing

Violence against women has grown in other types of crimes. For example, cases of family violence have also been on the rise with a record number of complaints for this crime of 23,909 last May, which is attributed in part to the confinement motivated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rapes also increased by 28.1 percent between 2020 and 2021, with 21,189 cases, another reflection of brutal sexist violence.

In this way, the data testifies to a continued growth since 2015, when the data began to be collected. A growth that is reflected in multiple cases taken up by the media and causing marches and rallies -increasingly massive- that denounce the weariness of a society in which more than 10 women are murdered every day.

Marches in Mexico during the commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Institutional neglect in cases of femicide

And although the official figures grow, a black figure of women who do not report aggression and, above all, of violent homicides not classified as femicides remains on the sidelines, which, if taken into account, would give an even greater dimension to the problem, as they warn. the analysts.

“We do not believe that these figures are real because the states decide what they classify as femicides,” stressed Olamendi, who explained that the data collected by the Executive Secretariat is what the states send them.

If there are more crimes there should be more police, more Public Ministries and more judges. Well, it turns out not, and with the same ones we had 10 years ago, there are more crimes

And each state -through its Police and Public Ministries- decides which homicides are classified as femicides, he continued. “Why not make a public policy that obliges the Prosecutor’s Offices to indicate to their Public Ministries that they classify all intentional homicide with a gender perspective and thus classify it as femicide?” Blanca Ivonne Olvera asked in an interview with Efe. researcher at the National Institute of Criminal Sciences and professor at the Faculty of Law at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

But for the moment there has been no answer to this question, since the dialogue between the authorities and civil organizations has been declining since the beginning of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in December 2018, the experts considered.

And the budget allocated to entities such as the National Institute for Women (Inmujeres) has also been reduced, which, Olamendi said, has been losing budget to the point of not even being functional.

Similarly, the increase in the numbers of femicides has not been matched by an increase in the number of justice officials in the country.

“If there are more crimes there should be more police, more Public Ministries and more judges. Well, it turns out not, and with the same ones we had 10 years ago there are more crimes,” shared Olvera, who in the past worked as a federal police officer. and in the Public Ministry.

According to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, Mexico registered 1,004 femicides in 2021 and 978 femicides in 2020.

There is a lack of specificity in the official discourse

This lack of action in the face of the evident increase in femicides is related to the lack of specificity of the official discourse that, the experts accused, is made up of a host of abstract objectives and criticisms of feminists, whom she accuses of going against the transforming movement of Lopez Obrador.

“You tell me that you are working strong and hard but you don’t tell me what actions you are doing,” said Olvera, who explained that this happens both with the federal government and with state authorities.

“They are advancing in some policies but again they are not understanding the underlying problem,” Blanca Juárez, a feminist journalist and member of the Politically Incorrect network, shared with Efe.

Juárez considered that the current government focuses its discourse on feminists being enemies and its efforts are focused on solving “causes such as corruption and poverty.” But they forget the depth of the patriarchy in Mexico and even allow men accused of harassment or rape to join their ranks, said Juárez.

This is due to recent cases such as that of the intellectual Pedro Salmerón, accused of sexual abuse and recently appointed Mexico’s ambassador to Panama. “That speaks of the appreciation and respect that this government has for women. There is a total abandonment,” concluded Olamendi.

EFE

More news

– President of Mexico tests positive for covid-19 for the second time in almost a year

– López Obrador reveals that he asked Trump to exonerate Julian Assange