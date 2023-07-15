Marco Antonio “N.”, also known as “El Chamelón”, 43 years old, was sentenced to 63 years in prison after being found guilty of the femicide of Gladys Aranza Ramos Gurrola occurred on July 15, 2021, according to information published by the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office.

The Litigation team of the Prosecutor’s Office of Process Control of the Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJE) obtained that the Judge impose a fine and order the repair of the damage for a total amount of 371,661.5 pesos in favor of the family of the victim, as part of the sentence handed down to the convicted person.

The investigations carried out by the Sonora Prosecutor's Office determined the participation of Marco Antonio "N." in the femicide of Gladys Aranza Ramos, who was 28 years old and was part of the Guerreras Buscadoras de Guaymas collective when looking for her husband, Brayan Omar Celaya, who disappeared in December 2020.

Through evidence obtained through cabinet and field investigations, it was determined that “El Chamelón” arrived at the victim’s residence on the night of July 15, 2021 aboard a recent model green Nissan Frontier pick-up truck. in the company of other individuals.

Gladys Aranza Ramos was forcibly taken from her home in the presence of family members, who were deprived of their cell phones. Subsequently, the lifeless body of the activist was found inside the Estación Ortiz Casino, presenting three gunshot wounds.

The theory of the case presented by the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office establishes that José Guadalupe “N.”, alias “El Tepo”, was the material author of the femicide in question and who was killed on August 6, 2021, and Juan Jesús “N.”, “El 70”, murdered on August 9 of that same year. Both homicides related to organized crime.

Marco Antonio "N.", "El Chamelón", was arrested in February 2022 by agents of the three levels of Government in flagrante delicto with two other subjects, by keeping five people deprived of their liberty in a house located in Estación Ortiz, in Guaymas, and being in possession of high-powered weapons, for which they face additional charges before this Prosecutor's Office.