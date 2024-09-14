A worker 49 years old was involved in a terrible accident while he was doing maintenance on an attic. The man fell into the void for over 8 meters and unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done for him.

Archive photo

Here’s what happened to him.

Worker dies suddenly following a fall

This morning, in the province of Bresciaa huge tragedy occurred which, once again, struck a man while he was working. The accident occurred in Darfo Boario Terme, in Valle Camonica where, precisely, a worker 49 year old was doing maintenance on an attic.

Rescue

The victim worked for a company known as ‘Gamioli’ and was carrying out some work maintenance in an attic. It is not known what happened, but the man fell suddenly, falling about 8 meters into the void.

There fall It was disastrous and unfortunately the man passed away instantly. The rescue team reached the victim promptly, but the only thing to do was to ascertain the death of the worker.

More deaths at work: several cases in the previous days

Unfortunately this is not the first tragedy which occurs in the workplace, since a few days ago another worker, Stefano Del Barba, 55 years old, died while he was completing his work assignment.

Archive photo

A serious accident occurred during the night between Thursday and Friday at a guardian 61 years old, who was injured as a gate fell suddenly, completely overwhelming her. Luckily in this case the woman was saved but suffered a injury which will keep it still for several months. It is therefore important to pay the right attention to the safety at work, as more and more people are involved in bad accidents while carrying out their work duties.