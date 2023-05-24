Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Portuguese Joao Felix, 23, the Spanish striker of Atletico Madrid, who is currently on loan to Chelsea, admitted that he does not know where he will settle in the new season, but he confirmed that he wants to continue with the “Blues”, but the decision is not in his hands, but rather from him. The authority of the “Roky Blancos” contracted with him until 2026.

Felix arrived at Chelsea last January, on a six-month loan, and after a “disastrous” start during which he was expelled, he quickly adapted to the team and to life at Stamford Bridge, in a season that was not the best for the London team, which was completely away from the club. Qualifying positions to the three European competitions.

And Spanish and English press sources stated that, with the approaching opening of the “summer Mercato” transfer market, Chelsea must decide whether he wants Felix to continue with him, or return to his Spanish club.

The same sources indicated that Felix himself wanted to continue with the “Blues”, and quoted him as saying: It is true that I do not know where my future will be, but I wish with all my heart to stay here next season.

The same sources said that Chelsea does not mind extending Felix’s loan, while Atletico Madrid prefers to get rid of him with a “final sale”.

Atletico Madrid obtained the services of Joao Felix from Benfica, Portugal, in 2019, for 126 million euros and a 7-year contract, which is the most expensive deal at the time for a player from Benfica, and the highest signing deal for “Atleti”, and Felix is ​​good at playing in the spearhead, wing and attacking midfield positions.

Joao Felix, born on November 10, 1999, began his professional career at Benfica “2016-2019”, then moved to Atletico Madrid in “summer 2019”, who was loaned to Chelsea in 2022 for a period of 6 months, with an option to final purchase, and Felix played for the U-18 youth teams. And 19 and 21 years old, and he was promoted to the first Portugal national team in 2019.