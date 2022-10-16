King Felipe and Queen Letizia this Sunday in Berlin, during the reception for the Spanish community residing in Germany. / J. martin / ef

EP Sunday, 16 October 2022, 22:18



Felipe VI has vindicated this Sunday the courage and representation of the almost 200,000 Spaniards residing in Germany, a country with which Spain “has and has always had very good harmony” and whose relations are going through a “great moment” has indicated.

The monarch has highlighted during his speech at the Spanish Embassy in Germany, within the framework of the State visit that the King and Queen are making to the main European power, that the Spanish residents in the country are the “living image of closeness” of both territories and the representatives of “the best of Spanish society”.

“Ours is a relationship characterized by friendship and joint effort and is in a great moment. An example of this is the number of Spanish companies that operate here, trade relations, cultural cooperation, tourism… », the King clarified.

In this sense, he has highlighted that emigration to another country always implies uncertainty but also “improvement in many cases culminating in professional success, courage and representation”, he emphasized.

“The best of Spanish society”



In this regard, he has insisted that Spanish residents in Germany are citizens of the world but also “representatives of the best of Spanish society and, of course, of love for the roots,” he added. “Your work is respected and admired here. It has not been easy, you work on it day by day, ”the monarch has settled.

Kings Felipe VI and Letizia began a state visit to Germany this Sunday that will be the culmination of a particularly prolific year in bilateral relations between the two countries and that has included the recent celebration of the Spanish-German summit in A Coruña between both governments.