This Tuesday, King Felipe VI offered his traditional christmas eve speech. Your message has taken place in the Column Hall of the Royal Palace of Madridbeing the second time it has taken place in this emblematic building since 2015. In the previous edition, the monarch gave his speech from the Zarzuela Palace, the usual location for this classic moment.

His intervention had a total duration, including the hymns, of 15 minutes and 9 seconds. Felipe VI has worn a navy blue suit, white shirt and light blue tie with small square motifs in different shades of blue.

To its right, that is, to the left of the image, different Christmas symbols have been placed, among which are a Christmas tree and the mystery with the birth of the Child Jesusthe Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph.

To the left of Felipe VI (on the right on the screen) it has also been possible to observe the flags of Spain and the European Union (EU). In the image you can also see a noble wood table from the time of Charles III (National Heritage). About this it has been possible to see a framed photograph of those affectedvolunteers and members of the Armed Forces after DANA. Also, next to it, a facsimile edition of the Spanish Constitution.





In the header prior to the message, during the national anthem, they have projected night images of the Royal Palace: Thus, it has been possible to observe its exterior from the façade of the Plaza de Oriente, while photographs of the interior of the building have also appeared, where the main stairs and the Hall of Columns where the message has been delivered have been glimpsed.

After the speech, and also during the national anthem, images of the Royal Family in 2024on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of the wedding of Their Majesties the Kings.