The former president of the Government Felipe González has questioned whether Spain has the “obligation and strong argument” to decide jointly with the European Union about Venezuela but do it on his own “on his own” in a matter like the conflict between Israel and Palestine. “It would seem more logical the other way around.“, González launched during his speech at a master class on leadership at the Goethe Institut in Madrid, where he was accompanied by the former Minister of Defense María Dolores de Cospedal, who assured that Spain should do more regarding Nicolás Maduro’s regimesomething that Felipe González has agreed on.

“We can do something more, yes,” said González, who has said that the EU’s position is not “coherent” and has asserted that it does not matter whether the opposition leader María Corina Machado is “left or right” because she transcendent is that “embodies the fight for the freedom of Venezuela”. “We can do things with this democracy in decline,” he stated before asking that crimes against humanity be known, knowing where the “boliburgueses” who invest in Spain and other EU countries have “got the money” and He has also questioned the state of the Bolivarian Armed Forces “inside” and how much they will resist.

“When these dictators fall, only those who can fit on a plane leave with them. They are the ones who leave, the rest stay there… Many people are eager to get rid of that horror.“, said the former Spanish president, who has called Nicolás Maduro a “tyrannical dictator.” He has criticized that Maduro calls the people he terrorizes “terrorists” and talks about “a new democracy in Venezuela.”That scoundrel always acts and talks as if he were looking in a mirror.. This bird is always reflected in the mirror of what the drug trafficker is,” he noted.

In this sense, he has questioned the position of Spain and the EU in relation to Venezuela after the July 2024 elections, because in his opinion It is not “coherent” for not recognizing Edmundo González as the winner of the elections until the minutes are published. “We have unintentionally given Maduro an advantage. Well, some will want to, of course. I don’t want to play innocent either. The advantage is that, as long as they do not present the minutes, we do not recognize it. In other words, they are not going to present them“, he launched while criticizing that this is happening in the European Union.

“Those of us who believe in democracy are not willing to play that evil game of ‘this democracy is left-wing and I feel close or it is right-wing and I feel close,'” he criticized before a hundred attendees, among whom were the former general secretary of the PSOE-M Juan Lobato or the former president of the Community of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre.

González has also spoken about other Latin American countries, such as Argentina. In this regard, he has assured that the only thing that its president Javier Milei has gotten right is that “he took charge of the state of mind of a fed up society.” He broke “the deck” to say that he was going to “put a chainsaw into everything”, although he stressed that even today he has no political project.

This has served as an example to illustrate one of the three characteristics that a good leader must have, which is take charge of the “mood of the people”which he has considered essential for a “project to move forward.” Without referring to any specific leader, González has also asserted that one of the main characteristics is that he must have a project with which he commits “in a non-mercenary manner.” “The less mercenary it is, the more credible the project is”has established before moving forward what, in his opinion, is the third of the three main characteristics that a leader must have: have the ability to “coordinate human teams”.

In his opinion, this is not only a problem of “postestas, but a problem of autoritas”: “If one does not have autoritas, the fragility of the potestas is noticeable when the potestas disappears,” he has launched to indicate that if a leader loses the respect or trust for his actions, the power that his position gives him weakens as soon as he loses it.