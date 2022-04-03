“We are prepared to rule.” Alberto Núñez Feijóo has endorsed the positions of Cuca Gamarra and Elías Bendodo in the secretariat and general coordination. In addition, he has announced the names that will occupy the five deputy secretaries that have been approved today: in charge of the institutional part, Esteban González Pons. Carmen Navarro Lacoba will be the Deputy Secretary for Social Policies. Pedro Rollán, deputy secretary for regional and local coordination. The territorial organization will be in charge of Miguel Tellado. Closing this list, Juan Bravo Baena, current counselor of the Junta de Andalucía.