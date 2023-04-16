Alberto Núñez Feijóo questions the sincerity of the apologies that the President of the Government addressed this Sunday to the victims of the ‘only yes is yes’ law in an interview with this newspaper. The leader of the PP believes that Pedro Sánchez intones the mea culpa in the middle of the pre-campaign “out of respect for the polls, which are already beginning to be placed for May 28” and not because of “the thousand reductions in sentences for aggressors of women and minors” .

In his speech at a pre-campaign rally in Navarra, Feijóo insisted that if Sánchez’s repentance is sincere, he must demonstrate it with deeds and not with words months after the regulation was approved, with the consequent trickle of beneficiary aggressors. “If you have really made a mistake and ask for forgiveness, tomorrow the Government and the ministers who have made this legal botch job that is outrageous for women and minors in Spain must cease,” he asserted.

For the head of the opposition, the request for forgiveness with electoral overtones is a “prototype” of what the “political arrogance” of a leader is. He believes that the approval of the sexual freedom law, which came into force in October, was not a mistake but “an act of unforgivable arrogance.” “We told him during the processing of the law, we told him when voting on the law, we told him when the first sentences began to come out, we insisted on it last year, we insist on it again every month and now – lamented Feijóo- it turns out that the polls appear and he says that he was wrong ».

The PP leader also responded to Sánchez that if he wants to put an end to “this legal botch” and its “unwanted effects” he must copy the reform proposal that his party registered five months ago”. The Socialists have already warned that they will only assume those changes that do not go beyond the object of the reform or alter the meaning of their proposal. »It is a lack of respect for women and minors who see that there are still 3,000 cases to be reviewed out of the 4,000 cases of abuse«, Feijóo settled.