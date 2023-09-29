Feijóo considers the second vote of the investiture session lost. The popular candidate has been able to gather 172 seats: those of his party, the PP, and those of Vox, UPN and the Canarian Coalition. If everything goes according to the script, the vote will end with 178 votes against (PSOE, Sumar, Junts, Esquerra, EH Bildu, PNV and BNG). The leader of the Popular Party therefore advocates a repeat election to avoid the formation of “a Government that will be based on lies.”