Fedez changes the profile photo of his Instagram account. Instead of the shot that showed him together with his wife Chiara Ferragni and their two children, Leone and Vittoria, happy and smiling, the rapper chose to use an image that shows him alone, with a hat and microphone. The change, on Friday 8 March, did not escape the followers.



As if the photo change wasn't enough, sifting through Fedez's stories a song appears. Published twice, first sung and then with a specific part of the lyrics, it is “L'hai voli tu”. It's easy to think that the two social clues are connected and could be a direct message to his wife. “If they like you too much it's because they don't understand you. If they like you at all it's because they don't understand you. To be is not to be understood”, is the part of the text published by the rapper.

For the more sceptical, there is also a third social clue that tells of the worsening of the crisis. Valentina and Francesca Ferragni, Chiara's two sisters, stopped following their brother-in-law on Instagram. Searching through the followers of both, the rapper's profile no longer appears. Still present, however, among the followers of Chiara and her mother Marina.