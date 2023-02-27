Yesterday, Rosa Chemical – born Manuel Franco Rocati – was a guest on Fabio Fazio’s show Che tempo che fa where he re-proposed the song with which he took part in the 2023 edition of Sanremo, or ‘Made in Italy’.

After the performance, the guests of the famous table began to poke the lead singer of the provocative kiss given to Fedez. “As a guest it’s a godsend, you have fun, you enjoy the festival”, he said, adding that: “Let’s say that living it as a competitor is another matter”.

At the table, the artist was in the company of Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Signora Coriandoli, Gialappa’s band, Samuele Ceccarelli, Stefania Rocca, Francesco Paolantoni and Teo Teocoli.

‘Yes, Fedez and I talked to each other afterwards’, said Rosa Chemical even if he didn’t go into further details about the incident which, moreover, cost him a complaint – later filed – for obscene acts in a public place. The kiss between Rosa Chemical and Fedez caused a lot of discussion and while admitting that after the incident the two artists felt but the artist did not want to add anything else, confirming his desire not to talk more about the matter.