Federica Sciarelli: “I don’t like telling my own stories”

From the success of Who saw it? to the secrecy about her private life: it is a well-rounded Federica Sciarelli who told her story in a long interview with Evening Courier.

On her privacy, the presenter and journalist states: “I would say because ‘I know my own business’. I don’t like to tell my own business and I don’t understand those who tell it. I’m really very private. For example, I never go on other shows as a guest. Outside of work, I want to be free. I walk around the street with clips in my hair”.

Federica Sciarelli then reveals: “Milly Carlucci asked me to go to Dancing with the Stars and I love dancing, but I’m not credible if I start dancing and then go looking for the fugitive. Monica Setta recently told me in the corridors ‘I can’t wait for you to come to me to talk about your loves’: I was about to faint”.

This time, however, the journalist makes an exception to talk about her great love, her son Giovanni, born from a past relationship: “If he knows I’m talking about him… Okay, he’s 28, tall, blond, with blue eyes: he’s as beautiful as the sun. I raised him alone, I separated immediately from Sergio, his father, but we have a great relationship”.

Raising him alone was not easy: “I was a Tg3 at 7 p.m., and also the nightly news. Which is now at midnight, once it was on at 1:30. I was devastated. In the morning I still had to get up to take him to nursery school. I was exhausted, but very happy to be a mother. If my love life hadn’t gone badly, I would have had ten children.”

The journalist, who became a mother at 37, says she is a great supporter of motherhood: “It’s the most beautiful thing in life, it keeps you connected to reality. I think that those who have children are more concrete, you get less paranoid. I always tell everyone: have children. Sometimes I even make gaffes because I say it to women who are of an unlikely age”.

She then says: “Once my son got mad at me because when he stayed out late at night, I worried so much. And one night I called him at 3 and he was in his room sleeping…”.

Federica Sciarelli then recalls when rumors of a flirt with former President of the Republic Francesco Cossiga were spread: “I got furious. I said to Cossiga ‘I’ll sue’, he said ‘You’re right, when you win, you’ll offer me champagne’. The lawsuit was very tough, I was very upset about that article, false and slanderous”.

“I was a young girl who had won a competition and that piece hurt me immensely. I thought: ‘What a disgusting environment’, I wanted to give up everything. But I went on. Even Curzi advised me not to sue, ‘you don’t do that between journalists’ he suggested, but I was determined to have the truth. On one side there was me, a young reporter and on the other side the battleship of Mondadori, with the lawyers of Mondadori”.

The presenter, however, decided to get to the bottom of it: “Their line of defense was that the relationship with Cossiga was a joke. I was increasingly furious. If I had met Piroso (author of the article, ed.) I don’t know what I would have done to him. But then he apologized publicly and said: ‘I’m sorry I wrote those things about Sciarelli’. That episode taught me that you have to keep the course straight in life”.

But it’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good. Federica Sciarelli, in fact, reveals what she did with the money from the won lawsuit: “I got an incredible compensation, and I bought a house. Then so much satisfaction. I was in tears. I told my parents right away, dad was very, very sick. He only managed to say to me: ‘Congratulations Federica’, then he went into a coma”.