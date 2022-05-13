Without a shadow of a doubt, most people know Federica Benincà for having participated as a suitor a Men and women. Currently the girl is happily engaged to the footballer Ettore Gliozzi and is pregnant. To give theannouncement it was herself through her Instagram profile.

During Mother’s Day, the former contestant of Men and women said she is expecting a baby from Ettore Gliozzi. The announcement was broadcast through a photo published on his Instagram profile. These the words written in support of the caption:

Surprise! We’ve been waiting to break the news because it’s been a really tough 5 months, but we can finally shout it out to the world: mom and dad are waiting for you. Our happiness is unstoppable and we couldn’t wait to share it with you

In the image in question, the ex of Marco Cartasegna appears showing his tummy already evident and Ettore Gliozzi kisses him tenderly. According to her statements, the woman is currently at fifth month of pregnancy. However, she did not deny that she was forced to face some difficulty. We are not currently aware of the sex of the child. However, his parents can’t wait to see him and hold him in their arms.

Ettore Gliozzi: who is Federica Benincà’s partner

Ettore Gliozze was born on September 23 in 1995. The boy is a soccer playerprecisely an attacker of the Como. However, he previously played for Reggina, Sassuolo, Padova, Cesena, Siena and Cosenza. There love story with Federica Benincà it started in 2018 and it was love at first sight.