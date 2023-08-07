DAccording to a media report, the Federal Ministry of the Interior under Nancy Faeser (SPD) proposes deporting members of criminal clans without committing a crime. According to a discussion paper, “members of organized crime communities” should lose their right of residence “regardless of a criminal conviction”, the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported on Sunday. The aim of the proposed change is “to be able to deport members of so-called clan structures more easily in the future,” said a ministry spokeswoman, according to the newspaper.

So far, according to the report, there has only been a similar blanket regulation in immigration law for the area of ​​combating terrorism. For example, they meet foreigners who belong to a mosque association that has donated to a terrorist group. Accordingly, they are to be expelled even if they have not broken any laws themselves.

This regulation is now to be extended to the “discussion draft” from Faeser’s house, as the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported. The same harshness should then also apply to people who belong to a so-called clan structure.

According to the report, the draft for discussion is based on a federal-state meeting in May, at which various changes in asylum and foreigner law were agreed. According to the newspaper, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Interior said that the clan proposal had not come from the traffic light coalition, but from some federal states. However, whether such a regulation is proportionate should now be “discussed in detail with the federal states and municipal umbrella organizations”.