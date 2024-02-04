Since this Sunday, the prone corrido has a place in the Olympus of music. Peso Pluma has won its first Grammy Award in the Best Mexican Music Album category with its album Genesis. The phenomenon of corridos tumbados—a more modern variant of traditional corridos—has permeated the music industry in recent months thanks to the Mexican performer who has positioned himself as one of the most listened to worldwide.

More information

“Thanks to all of you who listen and support my music, today a dream came true, not only of mine but also of an entire team.”

. I will continue to represent my country wherever I go. “Happy to be able to belong to the list of great Mexican artists who have won a Grammy,” Peso Pluma published on their social networks after the announcement of the award at the gramophone ceremony in Los Angeles.

Hassan Kabande Laija, originally from Jalisco, began publishing his corridos just a couple of years ago and achieved definitive success with She dances Alone along with Eslabón Armado. Just a few months later he launched Genesis, an album of 14 songs in which he collaborates with singers such as Natanael Cano, Junior H or Gabito Ballesteros. Her songs focus mainly on two themes: heartbreak and drug trafficking. Songs like Lady Gaga, Rubicon, Pastel pink and Las Morras They have positioned themselves among the most listened to worldwide on the Spotify platform.

Although Mexican corridos have had an aspect called narcocorridos for years, the rise of corridos tumbados with criminal themes has raised a series of criticisms around the singer. Kabande Laija has canceled concerts in northern Mexico due to various death threats he has received. The latest controversy has come from Chile where he has been invited to close the Viña del Mar Music Festival next March, various sectors have questioned his presence due to the warlike content of his corridos on one of the most important stages. from Latin America.

“What we do is music, we want to share good vibes, we don't want to influence anyone, we don't want them to do bad things. We simply want them to play the song in the car, have a drink, have a rooster and enjoy the song. It is controversial, there will always be and I think we are already used to it,” he commented in an interview with EL PAÍS, last year, about the controversies that the lyrics of his songs have raised.

Genesis It is their fourth album, the first released under their own record label, Double P Records. In 2020, she released a live album (Disco en vivo) and Oh and what?; and, in 2021, Side effects. All three under the umbrella of the Los Angeles cartel discography.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country