Hassan Kabande Laija, artistically known as Jalisco, has turned out to be a boom in Mexican and international music. Featherweight. The interpreter, part of the new era of regional Mexican exponents who fuse styles such as lying down corridos with unexpected and modern rhythms, is standing out and sounding in style with his most recent releases and filling important venues.

On April 8, 2023 Featherweight, born on June 15, 1999 in Zapopan, Jalisco, appeared for the first time at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California with a devastating sold out and important guests of Mexican and international music, this as part of his first concert in the United States.

We remind you to read:

Becky G launches Shakira-type shooting in ‘Chanel’, the goodbye run?, along with Featherweight

Users CELEBRATED that Yeri Mua was REJECTED in full live broadcast

For this magnificent show, the Mexican was attended by special guests such as Eduin Caz, a member of Grupo Firme, the Venezuelan rapper and composer Blessd, the urban artist Yng Lvcas, Alemán, Becky G and the group Eslabón Armado.

However, in addition to this celebrity-filled musical feast, it has also served to commemorate a couple of significant achievements in Featherweight’s young career. From the outset he has been able to carry out his first sold out at their first concert in the United Statesthat is, it was presented to more than 18,000 fans.

To the above is added that on that same date he received the RIAA plaques for his song the belicon 8X Multiplatinum, for Always pending a 5x Multiplatinum, and for PCR 3x Multiplatinum.

But the feast does not end there, because the interpreter also managed debut inside of the top five of the most listened to artists in the spotify world. In the list published by the platform itself, it can be seen that within the metrics from March 31 to April 6, Featherweight is located in position number 4 with the song titled She dances Alone that he interprets together with Armed Link.

The melody is in the Top 5 after the songs Flowers by Miley Cyrus (in first place), TQG Karol G Shakira in the second, kill bill of SZA in the third. While in fifth position is Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with Kiss.

Featherweight debuts in the Top 5 of the Spotify global list / Photo: Capture Instagram Stories @pesopluma

It should be noted that within Spotify’s global top ten, another song is additionally positioned that includes the voice of Featherweight and it is the titled the baby remix a collaboration with Yng Lvcas, which is located in eighth position.

We remind you to read:

Ángela Aguilar bids farewell to Julián Figueroa singing an emotional new song in his memory

Shakira asks for RESPECT for her children’s privacy and they accuse her that she would have “provoked” everything

This is how this Mexican singer is standing out among the great exponents of music of various genres and has started his internationalization on the right foot by holding his first concert in the United States, which was also sold out. Without leaving aside the sales and reproductions of his music and his positioning on Spotify.