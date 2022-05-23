The executives and organizers of the World Economic Forum (WEF) do not like to convey a pessimistic image about the prospects for the coming months, which would doubly harm their business. But on this occasion, they cannot help but convey their concern that the worst-case scenario – an economic recession like the next plague after the health crisis and a war of uncertain duration – has a serious chance of becoming a reality. “The tightening of financial conditions, the rise of the dollar, the economic slowdown in China and inflation mean that the rest of the year is going to be very hard. We calculate that the global economy will still grow by 3.6% this year on average, but that means that there will be countries that will enter a recession”, assured this Monday in a panel held in the Swiss city of Davos the director of the International Monetary Fund ( IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

“If the war in Ukraine ended tomorrow, I would say there will be no recession. But with a conflict that seems to go on for a long time, the war can precipitate the red numbers”, insisted David Rubenstein, CEO of The Carlyle Group. Beside her, Citi CEO Jane Fraser nodded. “Because of the proximity to Russia, our main concern is Europe. I am convinced that Europe will enter a recession”, she pointed out. Even the founder of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, recognized in his words of welcome the difficult times the world economy is going through —with “high inflation, low growth and high debt”— and the risks that this situation entails.

A survey of chief economists around the world carried out by the WEF shows a rather pessimistic scenario. The combination of lower economic activity, higher inflation, lower real wages and increased food insecurity will have “devastating” consequences for a significant part of the population. “Decisions by businesses and governments are expected to lead to further fragmentation of the global economy and unprecedented shifts in supply chains, creating a perfect storm of volatility and uncertainty,” the economists’ quarterly report concluded. heads of the Davos Forum, published this Monday. “We are on the cusp of a vicious cycle that could affect societies for years. The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have fragmented the world economy and created far-reaching consequences that risk undoing the gains of the last 30 years.”

In these circumstances, the fear that central banks arrive too late to correct monetary stimuli and end up causing a recession is growing. The governor of the Bank of France, François Villeroy de Galhau, a member of the council of the European Central Bank (ECB), marked distances between the situation in the United States and that of the euro zone and insisted that it is “idle to think that a accommodative policy maintained for so long was not going to bring inflation”. “Interest rates must be normalized to redirect price growth, especially with regard to the underlying rate,” he added.

He knows in depth all the sides of the coin. subscribe