These are hours of anxiety and fear for the family, friends and the many fans who love and support Daniel Scardina. Yesterday afternoon, at the end of a training session, the 30-year-old Milanese boxer fell ill and passed out. Emergency brain surgery, he is now hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Humanitas hospital in Milan.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

In recent years it has become one of the most successful athletes in Italy and also a public figurevery popular on social networks.

Daniele Scardina, born in Milan 30 years ago, is a professional boxer from 2015 and until 2021, he had an impressive stat, 20 wins out of 20 in that period, which led him to be Intercontinental champion in the middleweight category.

Soon he should have fought with the Belgian Cedric Speraand for that fight, at this time, he was training very hard.

Yesterday, as often happened, he went to the Crossfit gym of Buccinasco to train and in the early afternoon he had played a light fight with another athlete.

After training he returned to the locker room and just before taking a shower accused of illness and fell to the ground.

Immediate call for help and the arrival of doctors on the spot. The boxer’s conditions immediately appeared serious and within minutes he was transported to the hospital Humanitas from Milan.

There the doctors subjected him to a delicate brain surgerywhich lasted about 5 hours.

At the end of the operation the doctors said satisfied of how it went.

Diletta Leotta’s message for Daniele Scardina

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

There prognosis by Daniele Scardina remains reserved and his condition is still very delicate.

As mentioned, the 30-year-old is also famous for his life outside the ring. He is a close friend of rapper singers like Fedez, Gue Pequeno And Marrakech and, moreover, he was engaged for a long time to the journalist and model Diletta Leotta.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

La Leotta, sports correspondent for Daznyesterday evening he was in Turin to follow the Mole derby when he heard the news.

Although the two are now separated, the showgirl has shown closeness to his exposting a story on his Instagram account writing: “Come on Dani“.