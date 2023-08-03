Evans has raced with Jaguar since both he and the British marque joined the all-electric championship in 2016, and the New Zealander’s new contract is set to become the longest partnership between a driver and a team on the grid.

During his seven-year tenure with the team, the 29-year-old has taken 10 wins, four of them this season, in which he finished third behind champion Jake Dennis and compatriot Nick Cassidy.

“Having been with Jaguar TCS Racing since 2016 it was a natural fit to continue our successful partnership together,” said Evans.

“We have had some incredible times over the last seven years and I look forward to writing our next chapter together. I am proud to be racing for Jaguar and to play my part with the team in JLR’s Reimagine strategy.”

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

While Evans narrowly missed out on the drivers’ title this year, having finished as runners-up the previous season, Jaguar were beaten in the teams’ title by customer team Envision Racing.

James Barclay, Jaguar team principal, said: “It is absolutely a pleasure to confirm that Mitch remains a key element of Jaguar TCS Racing for the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and beyond.”

“Mitch has been a founding member of the team since Jaguar returned to racing in 2016 and is now one of the longest serving drivers in Jaguar’s history. The fact that our future stands together for a new chapter is recognition we are both proud”.

“Mitch has proven time and again that he is one of the most talented riders in the world, so we are delighted that our formidable partnership continues. I look forward to building on the successes we have achieved so far and fighting for more championships together.”

Evans (left) will remain with Jaguar Racing but Bird has left team Photo by: Andreas Beil

While Evans has signed his long-term future with the Jaguar team, soon after the double round of the London E-Prix the British squad announced that Sam Bird would be leaving the team.

The 36-year-old Briton joined the squad in 2020, having previously raced with Virgin Racing and Envision Racing since the championship’s inception in 2014.

Bird took two victories in his first season with Jaguar but struggled to match this run of form over the next two years, taking no podium finishes in the 2021-2022 season and just four in the one just finished.

Cassidy is expected to be announced as Bird’s replacement soon, while Bird is said to remain in Formula E next season, defending the McLaren colours.

Robin Frijns was another driver to say goodbye to his employer for the 2022-2023 season: before the last race of the season it was announced that he would be leaving Abt Cupra.

Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, on the grid Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The Dutchman had a difficult season, missing four races with a broken wrist and only finishing in the points twice, with a surprise pole in Berlin in the wet.

His joining BMW was announced on Wednesday as a possible prelude to his involvement in the marque’s return to the World Endurance Championship with the WRT next season.

Frijns confirmed to Motorsport.com after the London E-Prix that he will also race in Formula E next year and is thought to return to Envision, where he competed for four seasons before moving to Abt.