DThanks to football artist Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern Munich's time without Franz Beckenbauer began with a befitting victory. In the briefly shaky 3-0 (1-0) at the start of the year against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, the “Kaiser” would probably have enjoyed the performance of the two-time goalscorer Musiala.

The national player made it 1-0 on Friday evening in the 18th minute after a well-rehearsed corner with a brilliant ball-taking and a courageous finish from a tight angle. In the 70th minute, the best player increased the score to 2-0 – again thanks to an assist from Leroy Sané. Goal scorer Harry Kane made it 3-0 in added time (90+1) with his 22nd goal of the season. An offside goal from Sané after the break initially didn't count (56'). Shortly afterwards, the outstanding Musiala shot powerfully onto the post (58).

“That was a great game. I had a lot of fun,” said Musiala on the streaming service DAZN. “He was our absolute best player,” praised coach Thomas Tuchel Musiala. His conclusion to the game was more sobering: “It wasn’t a treat, I would say. In the end it's 3-0. Job done.”

Minute of silence and applause for Beckenbauer

The evening in the sold-out Allianz Arena was dedicated to the memory of Beckenbauer, who died last Sunday at the age of 78. “Today was also about Franz Beckenbauer, so about the joy of life, of football, of winning together and about not taking the whole thing too seriously. Franz was a good role model,” said Thomas Müller after the final whistle on Sat.1.: “Even though I’m personally too young to have much contact with him. I was able to learn a lot from that.”







In addition to Musiala, captain Manuel Neuer was once again a guarantee of success in his 500th competitive game for FC Bayern. The national goalkeeper twice prevented Maximilian Beier (63') and Andrej Kramaric (64') from making it 1-1. Neuer was also lucky when Beier hit the crossbar (65th). After the break, Bayern lost control and Hoffenheim turned up the heat. After Musiala's second goal and the yellow-red card for Grischa Prömel (74th), the guests were no longer able to turn the game around.



Rest in peace, Emperor: Before the game, the two teams come together for a minute's silence.

“Thank you Franz” was written in large white letters on the red-lit arena in which the German series champions struggled more than conjured their way to success at the end of the first half of the Bundesliga. It was a stuttering start for Bayern, who set off for a short training camp in Portugal on Sunday. Coach Thomas Tuchel still has a lot to improve there.

His Bayern stars ultimately fulfilled their most important task convincingly: In the table, they moved within one point of leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who have to follow suit at FC Augsburg on Saturday. The Munich team still has a catch-up game against Union Berlin in hand.







“No one can separate good friends” – the legendary Beckenbauer song echoed repeatedly through the arena. As the team arrived, many fans sang along fervently. The song was also played as a goal anthem. “Franz would have wanted the team to play well,” said former Bayern boss and Beckenbauer companion Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on DAZN before the game. Musiala was particularly good – as was the end result.

Bayern professionals and number 5

“The shining light is going on its final journey – rest in peace, Emperor,” read a banner that the particularly loyal Bayern fans had hung in front of the south curve. The evening was marked by sadness and memories. Before kick-off, the Bayern professionals wore red tracksuits with the legendary 5. Beckenbauer's jersey number was also on the children's shirts. Beckenbauer celebrated countless successes as a libero for FC Bayern with the 5 – as well as with the German national team, which he led to World Cup triumphs in 1974 as captain and 16 years later as DFB team boss.

The minute's silence was accompanied by silence but also by applause. Both teams wore mourning ribbons. Bayern's first winter signing, the Englishman Eric Dier, was not yet part of the squad one day after his signing. The professional, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is intended to reduce the personnel shortage in defense.

The mourning for Beckenbauer will accompany FC Bayern for a long time. “The whole club was very affected, almost in a slight state of shock,” said Rummenigge. There will be a memorial service with numerous guests of honor from politics, culture and sport as well as numerous companions in the arena next Friday. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will take part and give a speech. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will also be there in Munich.