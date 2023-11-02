EA Sports has inaugurated its new online football training platform for FC 24, in collaboration with UEFA professionals. This digital library features iconic drills from the EA Sports FC 24 video game. These instructional videos, accessible in six different languages, are designed to be integrated into traditional training sessions, providing players with the tools to elevate their skills on the pitch. The workouts are accompanied by comments from industry experts who provide valuable advice. Additionally, EA Sports has introduced 12 ambassadors for the FC Futures project, including prominent figures such as Dejan Kulusevski, Vero Boquete, and Gianfranco Zola. They join other personalities from the world of football in aiming to promote the development of the game at a community level globally.

James Salmon, Senior Director of FC Brand at EA Sports, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, underlining the importance of connecting the virtual world of video gaming with the reality of football. The official announcement was made on 13 October during the UEFA Grassroots Festival of Football event in Stockholm. The event saw the participation of young football talents, with the aim of celebrating and enhancing the basis of football and demonstrating how video gaming can positively influence the physical and mental development of players. Zvonimir Boban, UEFA Technical Director, praised the EA SPORTS initiative, underlining how it represents a bridge between virtual and real football, providing an inclusive platform for players and coaches of all levels. Among the highlights of the festival, FC Futures ambassador Dejan Kulusevski shared his experiences and advice with the young participants. The players also received motivational messages from other football celebrities. This festival represents just one of many FC Futures initiatives planned over the next three years, EA reiterated. Other projects include the creation of sports facilities in different parts of the world. Further events and initiatives are expected to be announced in the coming months.