He added that violent extremists sought to target Muslims and Jews in the United States, through physical attacks, bomb threats, and online calls for attacks that lead to many casualties.

The American official’s statements came in testimony he gave before the Judiciary Committee of the US Senate.

He said the FBI’s “primary concern” “stems from lone criminals who are inspired by or react to the current war between Israel and Hamas, because they pose the most likely threat to Americans, especially Muslims, Jews and Arabs.”

He added: “We have seen a significant increase in reported threats against Muslims, Jews, institutions, and places of worship here in the United States, and we are moving quickly to reduce them.”