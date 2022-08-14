Forensic evidence from the FBI has concluded that the weapon carried by Alec Baldwin and that ended the life of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. Reports state that the firearm used in the shooting could not be fired without the trigger being pulled.”

In an interview conducted in December by ‘ABC News’, Baldwin had stated that he had not pulled the trigger. “The trigger was not pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he asserted.

The case was classified as an accident by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, because “review of available police reports showed no convincing demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set.”

Local authorities have not made any charging decisions in the case and detectives are awaiting Baldwin’s phone records as part of the investigation.

The actor killed a worker ten months ago, in October, during the filming of his latest film, ‘Rust’, in New Mexico, when the interpreter fired a firearm during the recording of a scene that should have been a blank but that , for unknown reasons so far, was loaded.

The victim was the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, who died of serious injuries as a result of the shot while being transferred by helicopter to the University Hospital of Albuquerque, in New Mexico. In addition, the director of the film, Joel Souza, who was admitted in serious condition to the Santa Fe hospital, was also injured.