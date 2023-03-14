The education summit is about the many problems in schools – but many ministers are boycotting the meeting. The Commissioner for the Armed Forces presents her annual report. And students can apply for 200 euros from the state. The FAZ newsletter

1. What to do about the educational misery?

2. Eva Högl’s long list of shortcomings in the Bundeswehr

3. Bank failures worry stock markets

4. Decision on Rosneft Claim

5. How students receive the energy one-time payment

6. Which offer does Deutsche Bahn put on the table?

7. Germany wants to secure water



The German school system has more than one small slacker: teachers and equipment are not only missing in physical education.

:



Image: Picture Alliance



1. What to do about the educational misery?

Something needs to be done in the schools. So far there is agreement. However, many decision-makers do not even travel to the education summit.

“Team building”: There is a lack of teachers, educators, digitization, social workers and much more: With a two-day education summit, the federal government wants to bring together various actors from education, politics and science and better network the work of the federal, state and local authorities. Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) would like to see an “education team” for this: But whether the summit will deliver tangible results is an open question.