This Sunday, June 18, the Father’s dayfor which thousands of people spoke in social networks to congratulate relatives, and to remember those who are no longer with us, such is the case of Maribel Guardia.

The 64-year-old actress spoke through the Instagram platform with a nice message dedicated to his son, Julián Figueroa, who passed away on April 9 and left a 5-year-old boy without a father.

Behind the sensitive death from the singer, Maribel Guardia He has tried to stay strong and heal the wounds left by the loss of his only son, but he decided to send him a nice message to the afterlife to emphasize that he was an excellent father.

It was through a video on the official account of instagram from the also singer where he shared with his fans a couple of words and moments that Julián spent next to his son, which remained in clips and postcards.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best of all. Sighs to heaven,” wrote the Puerto Rican artist along with an emotional video.

VIDEO. Father’s Day: Maribel Guardia dedicates EMOTIVE VIDEO to Julián Figueroa

Unfortunately, the son of Joan Sebastian died because of a heart attack while he was sleeping during the early hours of April 9, being found without vital signs by his wife.

Maribel Guardia’s publication did not take long to fill with comments expressing the affection they have for her, solidarity and admiration.

“There is no doubt that he was a great father”, “Kisses to heaven Julián, without a doubt you inherited all the best from your father. I am sure that from where you are you continue to take care of your son”, “Today heaven is partying singing to the good parents who came forward”, are one of the most prominent comments in the post.

