Vatican, Father Georg away from the monastery. There is no peace in the Church

The Vatican is in chaos after the succession of controversy erupted after the death of Ratzinger. The allegations of father Georg towards Pope francesco they keep making noise Church and now it turns out that the loyalist of Benedict XVI he would even try to stop printing of his book in extremis. The German newspaper close to him supports it – and Corriere della Sera reports it Tagespost. The same one to whom the former personal secretary of Benedict XVI revealed that Pope Francis “broke my heart” to its predecessor with the stop at the Latin mass. In an attempt to prevent publication Of Nothing but the truthwrites the newspaper, Gänswein «he turned to the top of the Mondadori Group. That means up to Marina Berlusconi, the daughter of Silvio». But the book, it is said, it had already arrived in the «last channels of distribution».

Meanwhile – continues the Corriere – father Georg is about to leave the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, where for almost ten years he lived with pope Ratzinger. According to Die Zeit the indication would come with a ticket of Pope Francis and, already on February 1, the transfer from the “House” – as Ratzinger used to call the residence within the Vatican gardens, where he lived with six Memores Domini who took care of him and, indeed, Gänswein. Father Georg then makes other revelations: “The Pope told me: ‘you remain prefect but you don’t go back to work tomorrow“, he says, recalling his resistance and Benedict XVI’s joke: “I think Pope Francis don’t trust me anymore and you wish her be my keeper…”.

