The incident took place this Sunday afternoon in the town of El Palmar





A man and a woman, both 83 years old, died this past Sunday afternoon in a road accident after being run over by a BMW in the Valencian town of El Palmar, specifically on the road that connects with El Saler.

As reported by the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU), the accident was reported at 6:45 p.m. To the scene of the accident, Vicente Baldoví Street in the Valencian district of El Palmara SAMU unit and another Basic Life Support unit were mobilized.

As a result of the accident, a man and a woman, both 83 years old, died. In addition, they have been treated 20 year old young man due to a blow to the knee and a 22-year-old young man due to anxiety, who have been discharged ‘in situ’.

According to police sources, the octogenarian woman got out of her car, driven by her husband, to throw garbage into the container. At that moment, she was brutally run over by a vehicle that also collided with the car where the second victim was.