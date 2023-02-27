DLent has begun and many Germans want to do without. For example alcohol. Then sweets. You hear that every year, and a recent survey confirms it. In third place this year is not eating meat. But there are also things that many people consider essential – whether it’s Lent or not: driving a car and your cell phone, for example.

Too bad actually. Because now would be a good opportunity to think about yourself differently than usual. Instead, it’s about exactly what it’s always about when people talk about giving up: less is more, living more consciously, losing weight healthy, wellness. These things were among the most popular resolutions of Germans at the end of last year. Many started the year with a “Dry January”, a month without alcohol, others with the “Veganuary”, i.e. meatless, others again or maybe the same faced the “sugar challenge” and gave up sweets.