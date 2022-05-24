The National Recovery and Resilience Plan allocates funds for the installation of new charging stations for electric vehiclesalso modernizing the current ones fuel dispensers. In total there are 741.3 million for the installation of 7,500 fast super charging stationson suburban roads up to 350 kW (excluding motorways) e 13,755 stations fast charging in urban centers, for a total of at least 21,255 charging points.

Quick refill in petrol stations

Government investment with PNRR money aims above all at modernize the current ones fuel dispensers. In this regard, the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Mite) initiated the public consultation on how to install the new columns, also including a contribution to non-repayable fund up to 40% intended to restructure the existing fuel distribution network.

Loans for the restructuring of distributors will be awarded according to three separate calls, one per year until 2024. The first is expected in December.

With the money from the PNRR, the Government wants to modernize the current distributors with the installation of fast columns

In order to access the financing for the charging stations, companies will have to prove that they are under management at least 50 charging stations operational for more than 12 months, with the infrastructure that must fall within the traditional fuel stations.

Fast charging stations in distributors on extra-urban roads

MITE has made available for fast charging stations on extra-urban roads 360 million euroswith the columns that may arise within a distance of 500 m from these streets, but in any case outside built-up areas. The charging power must have a minimum of 175 kWhwhich can be extended up to 350 kW per charging point.

The fast charging stations on extra-urban roads must have a maximum power of 350 kWh

The estimated cost of each fast charging station outside the city is 81,000 euros, to which, however, must be added the costs of connection to the electricity network, of design, which can be respectively equal to a maximum of 40% and 10% of the maximum cost of supply and installation. The stations must be completed within 12 months from the disbursement of the bonus.

New charging stations in the city up to 100 kW

The Government has allocated for the new charging stations in the city 353 million, in favor of businesses. The new urban charging points financed by the MITE must have a power beyond 100 kW and a maximum eligible investment cost of 50,000 euros.

Even the fast columns in the city must have a power over 100 kW

As for the fast stations, i must also be calculated electricity grid connection costs and those of design, quantified respectively equal to a maximum of 20% and 10% of the maximum cost of supply and installation.

