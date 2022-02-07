Fashion U.S. female athletes pose in lingerie designed by Kim Kardashian

Sometime Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand Skims is one of the official partners of the US Olympic team.

Fashion brand Ralph Lauren has been dressing U.S. athletes for the Olympics for more than a decade. In previous competitions, athletes have had access to, among other things, the trousers, sweaters and jackets it makes.

This year, for the first time, the U.S. Women’s Olympic team also received a large stack of nightwear and lingerie for the race trip. The clothes in question were not anyone’s handwriting, but were designed by themselves Kim Kardashian.

New York Times owned by Kardashian SkimsThe underwear brand’s Olympic collection was launched last summer, when sometähti presented clothes spectacularly on its own Instagram account.

“I have heard all the details about the Olympics since I was 10 years old,” Kardashian wrote at the time, referring to his former stepfather. To Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner, known by his first name before his gender correction Brucewon Olympic gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. He was married to Kardashian’s mother Kris Jennerin between 1991 and 2015.

In a similar update, Kardashian said he was well taken care of by the fact that the U.S. Olympic team hoped to partner with his brand.

Kardashian A plethora of photos of the brand’s own fashion brand have been published on the brand’s own Instagram account. The models in the shots are none other than the female athletes on the U.S. Olympic team.

Para-athletes, among others, pose in lingerie and casual wear Oksana Mastersa sleigh rider Aja Evansfigure skater Amber Glenn and won the Olympic gold in snowboarding in Pyeongchang Chloe Kim.

Now, as the long – awaited Olympics have spun off, the outfits designed by Kardashian have finally come into use. Soft underwear and clothing are not intended for competitive situations themselves, but are designed for leisure use.

British newspaper Independent according to many U.S. female athletes have enthusiastically showcased their new clothes on social media. Among other things, a snowboarder Maddie Mastro presented the contents of the gift bag he received with his TikTok account.

A video of a pouch containing Skims products revealed a white dressing gown with U.S. Olympic team insignia. In addition, Kassi found a fluffy, Olympic-themed hoodie, two panties, and a stack of various underwear embroidered with the name of the U.S. Olympic team.

“Skims, I love you,” Mastro glowed in the video.

Maddie Mastro in March 2021.

Although many followers of the snowboard star praised Skims ’clothes as beautiful, some commentators thought the outfits were all but practical.

“I’m confused. Those look really transparent, ”one follower wrote.

“I love them. They’re so cute, but pretty transparent, ”another continued.

“I love fluffy clothes, but all the other pieces of clothing show through,” the third wondered.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kim Kardashian’s Skims clothing brand, which popped into publicity from the program, was founded in 2018. Since then, the woman has served as the brand’s main advertising face.