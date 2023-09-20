





06:00 Director Claude Lelouch is betting on cinematographic scenes that include live events about Parisian fashion. © France 24

For the next film, titled ‘Finalement’, Claude Lelouch chose to film some of the scenes at a fashion show by designer Stéphane Rolland. Rolland presented his winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection on the grand staircase of the Paris Opera. In homage to Maria Callas, the designer recreated the Grande Nuit de l’Opéra of December 1958. The models paraded in luxurious dresses, while Lelouch’s actors performed on this grandiose stage. For his part, Claude Lelouch directed the actors and actresses, filming live.