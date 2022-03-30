Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Faryd Mondragón: 'Reinaldo Rueda was big, he lacked character'

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
Faryd Mondragón: 'Reinaldo Rueda was too big, he lacked character'

Mondragón and Rueda, two men from Colombian soccer.

Photo:

File EL TIEMPO, AFP

Mondragón and Rueda, two men from Colombian soccer.

The former goalkeeper also said that the DT of the National Team had a “pusillanimous” attitude.

Hours pass and the country does not leave the consternation for the elimination of Colombia from the World Cup in Qatar. The reactions to the failure of the tricolor team continue to come from various sectors. In the football environment, for almost obvious reasons, perhaps the criticism has been the strongest. The one made by Faryd Mondragón, the longest-lived soccer player in Colombia in the history of the World Cups, among them.

The criticism of Faryd Mondragón

Faryd Mondragon

Faryd Mondragón, with Pékerman, in Brazil 2014.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

“I feel really disappointed. I think we all agree that he was the person who, because of his experience and knowledge, was going to take us to the World Cup,” Mondragón commented on Reinaldo Rueda this Wednesday, on the morning show of ‘Win Sports’.

During his speech, the former goalkeeper did not hold back any criticism. In fact, his point to highlight about him was the alleged “lack of character” of the national DT: “On a character level, Reinaldo showed that this was great for him…, he had a pusillanimous attitude, without any type of hierarchy through character.”

“The soccer and the extra-soccer things got out of hand,” he concluded.

SPORTS

