Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Farhan Al Hammadi won the first place in the 10 km race – the open category for men, within the “Sharjah Charity Run”, followed by Edward Salcido and Nikolai Densenko. In the women’s category, Luna Moratti won first place, followed by Leva Fikesa and Lisa Farello.

The Sharjah Sports Council organized the race in front of the Sharjah Grand Mosque, in cooperation with the Big Heart Foundation, the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, Al Qudra Sports Services, and a number of supporting agencies, with the participation of 335 contestants of both sexes of different age groups, and the proceeds were allocated to the Big Heart Foundation.

The event was attended by Abdul Malik Muhammad Jani, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Yasser Omar Al Dokhi, Director of the Sports and Community Events Department. Khalid Abdullah, Chairman of the Muwaileh Suburb Council, and members of the Council participated in the event.

The 3 km race, for the open category for men, witnessed Mohammed Abdel Nabi winning the first place, followed by Ahmed Hassan and Abdullah Rashid, and in the open category for women, Rima Sana ranked first, followed by Latifa Al Falasi and Lara Hidos.

In the 5 km race, for the open category for men, Noah Kwech came in first place, followed by Matthew Beloit and Abdullah Al Muhairi, and in the women’s category, Noriam Arkibaeva ranked first, Emanuela Kostya ranked second, and Jourin Della third, and in the 1 km race, Muhammad Adnan came in the center First, Saeed Mohammed Wasif, and Khater Al Shamsi third.

Abdulmalik Jani expressed his happiness at the success of the event, the proceeds of which were allocated to the charitable works of the Big Heart Foundation, and praised the interaction of the participants and the turnout and enthusiasm of the various Sunni groups, stressing that this turnout is a guarantee of the richness and success of the various community sporting events organized by the Sports Council throughout the year.

He thanked the entities supporting the event, including the Sharjah Police General Command, the Department of Islamic Affairs, the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, the Sharjah Center for Voluntary Work, and Bee’ah, for their outstanding efforts and continuous support for the Council and its various activities, including the Sharjah Charity Run.