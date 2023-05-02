Farewell to fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin will take place on May 6 at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.

“The official farewell ceremony will take place on May 6 <...> at the Troyekurovsky cemetery,” they said. TASS May 2 at the press service of Yudashkin’s fashion house.

The farewell ceremony will begin at 11:00.

Yudashkin died on May 2 at the age of 60. In recent years, the fashion designer struggled with a serious illness.

Artist Nikas Safronov, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that he had seen Yudashkin on April 8. The fashion designer, according to him, laughed and talked a lot, despite his condition.

In turn, stylist Vladislav Lisovets pointed out in an interview with Izvestia that Yudashkin’s death was a tragedy for the country. In his opinion, the fashion designer was the personification of the beauty of the new Russia.

Valentin Yudashkin is a People’s Artist and Honored Art Worker of Russia. The first collection of the fashion designer was created in 1987 and presented in 1991 in Paris at Fashion Week. He designed costumes for the Russian Olympic team before competitions in Lillehammer and Atlanta (1994–1996) and for the Russian men’s and women’s football teams (1999). In 2008, he took part in the development of uniforms for the Russian military.