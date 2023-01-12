Up front trust a Hojlund and Osimhen. Beto aims for the first goal in 2023

After the starter of the Italian Cup, with the elimination of Milan at the hands of Turin, it’s already time for a new round of the championship. The eighteenth day is coming. We start immediately with the main course: Napoli – Juventus is a challenge that can ignite the Scudetto speech. Let’s analyze the possible options for fantasy football.

Defenders — With Lazaro ko for a long time, Single (25) will review the field more continuously. He needs to find his best condition again, but he can certainly assert himself in direct confrontation with Reca. Already in Salerno he came close to scoring, demonstrating his offensive dangerousness. Offensive dangerousness which is a main feature of Marco’s (35). Watch out for the ex’s goal. Chris Smalling (43), in addition to his skill on set pieces, he could take advantage of Fiorentina’s offensive absences and excel in aerial duels against Jovic, who is not yet at his top performance. See also Here is Zaccagni again, the Montipò shutter. Rui Patricio, the duck is expensive

Midfielders — Lazio and Milinkovic-Savic (57) are in trouble. One point in the last three games for the Biancocelesti, even eight games without bonuses for the strong midfielder. However, Sassuolo is a team that inspires the Sergeant (4 goals in his career) and this could be a good starting point, on a par with the less positive period of the neroverdi who have among their recent unavailable also Consigli and Pinamonti. In an opaque Milan in terms of results in the last period, there is a midfielder who can also be decisive in the insidious away match in Lecce. We strongly focus on Brahim Diaz (36) who, curiously, has yet to score away this season. For those who want to hope for a postponement: you can give the attacking midfielder a chance Baldanzi (17) of Empoli. Already scoring in Udine, with the presence of Caputo he has a striker who can open up useful spaces for him to shoot on goal more easily. See also MotoGP | Yamaha expects a rematch from Morbidelli in 2022

Forwards — Scoring goals against this Juventus is complicated. The numbers say it (the last one to pierce the Juventus bunker was Monza’s Gytkjaer since last October). Certainly Victor Osimhen (86), as top scorer of the tournament, is one of the candidates to be able to reverse this trend. It’s a big match and the Nigerian has already had the opportunity to make an impact against Roma. Let’s therefore focus on the happy moment of the Azzurri and their diamond star. Beto (53) is on the hunt for his first goal in 2023. The Portuguese forward, like all of Udinese, isn’t having a brilliant moment, but will try to overcome the difficulties and pierce a Bologna who are appearing in Friuli with several defections in midfield and which tends to give field to the opponents. Hojlund (33) is in great shape: two consecutive goals, with him on the field the Goddess changes gears easily in the last few meters. Ochoa permitting can worry Salernitana’s defense, which appeared not very solid in these first two games of the new year. Mario Ruggiero See also Zielinski, what happened to the bonuses? The calendar will help, but swapping it is not a gamble

January 12 – 17:21

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fantasy #football #tips #matchday #Milinkovic #Savic #Diaz #top #midfield