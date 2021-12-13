After Johnny Depp left his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic beasts 3 At the request of Warner Bros, it was reported that the actor who would take his place would be Mads Mikkelsen.

With fans divided by this action, production of Dumbledore’s Secrets had to stop for a few months; But after resuming filming in mid-2021, fans can now see the first trailer for the long-awaited film.

YOU CAN SEE: Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen is the new Grindelwald to replace Depp

Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets Trailer

The preview of the film, titled Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, It comes after a video celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary was released in early December, sparking fan enthusiasm.

The trailer gives us a first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, a role that was played by Johnny Depp in the first two installments. So too, we see Eddie Redmayne retake his position as Newt Scamander, who will return to Hogwarts for this new adventure.

He and his team will explore the Room of Requirement, go through underground caverns, meet with Dumbledore’s brother, and have a muggle wizarding talk with some students.

David Yates is directing Fantastic Beasts 3, from a script by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.