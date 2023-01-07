2023 is just beginning but catastrophic forecasts have already begun to appear, and there is no shortage of those that rely on the predictions of The Simpson to sustain them.

With more than 30 seasons, the Yellow Family has so many references that many believe they have similarities with the facts of reality. So what does this year hold for humanity? There are those who think that an apocalyptic prediction may come true.

This is the war between the United States and China, as a result of the conflagration between the Ukraine and Russia. The first of which is supported by the US government and NATO.

However, it is doubtful that China initiated hostilities over the Russo-Ukrainian war. But if it invaded Taiwan, it is possible that the US would intervene. Of course, none of this has happened so far. Another prediction has to do with space.

This is based on bart’s cometSeason 6 episode 117, about an asteroid threatening Earth, and NASA’s progress in dealing with something like that.

There is another of the predictions of The Simpson for 2023 that some take into account. It is when they show Homer events like ‘no local farming, peak oil, Ben Bernanke, solar flares, 17 year old cicadas, deadly troll’Y an allusion to the Roman Empire.

What The Simpsons predictions were correct?

While the aforementioned can be taken with a lot of skepticism if it is correct to say that there were predictions of The Simpson that ended up being fulfilled before 2023.

Among them the image of the Twin Towers with smoke and allusions to 9-11. The same applies to the appearance of Kamala Harris as Lisa Simpson as president. And Donald Trump as US president and the crisis he caused cannot be ignored.

The injury suffered by Neymar Jr. was also anticipated and the same applies to the Ebola epidemic on the African continent. To the aforementioned we must add the purchase of 20th Century Fox by Disney and several others.

However, there are others that are still in the air, such as a woman as president of the United States. The same can be said of Tibet invading China and others that are just as crazy but many may not remember.

In addition to The Simpson We have more series information at EarthGamer.