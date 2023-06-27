Frustration among many German American football fans: All tickets for the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5 in Frankfurt am Main were sold within a few minutes. “All tickets in general ticket sales are now sold out,” the organizer announced on Tuesday afternoon shortly after sales started.
The number of interested parties was huge and exceeded the million mark. Most went away empty-handed, as only 48,000 fans can watch the game live in the Frankfurt Arena. Tickets are already being offered for resale on the Internet at exorbitant prices. Depending on the category, a ticket normally costs between 75 and 225 euros.
Ticket sales for the second NFL game in Frankfurt on November 12 between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots increase on July 11. Then again many fans should not get a ticket. Many expressed disappointment via Twitter on Tuesday.
