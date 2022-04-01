Family ties Mika Aaltola was constantly in pain, which turned out to be a tumor after years: “I’m a jukur, and I didn’t go to the doctor often enough”

Mika Aaltola, director of the Foreign Policy Institute, and Elisa Aaltola, an animal philosopher, argued as children about whether insects can be killed. When Elisa thought she was going to die a couple of years ago, she was the first to call her brother.

Elisa Aaltola:

“Intellectual curiosity is the most defining feature of my big brother Mika. As a child, he read non-fiction series on history, made archaeological excavations, and searched the forest for traces of meteorites.

We grew up in a home that was hotly debated about politics, philosophy, history, and the arts. When we, as adults, have talked to Mika in our opinion everyday, we have often been told that you can be terrible, don’t argue!