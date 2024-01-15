Family stability is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development

The wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates realizes that a strong family is the main gateway to building a strong and cohesive society. The State Constitution gave special attention to the family, as its fifteenth article stipulated that “the family is the foundation of society, its foundation being religion, morals, and love of the homeland, and the law guarantees its existence, preserves it, and protects it from deviation.”

The statements of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, reflect the keenness to support the entity of the national family and strengthen its cohesion, as embodied in His Highness’s saying: “The family is a great value within which all the meanings of life pulse,” and His Highness’s saying: “Be with your families, as it is a precious gift from God Almighty to us.”

Reflecting the great interest that the UAE attaches to consolidating family stability in society as one of the main pillars of the sustainable development process, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, approved the first transformational projects in 2024 within “ Dubai Social Agenda 33,” which was launched by His Highness under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation.” The aforementioned project consists of approving the allocation of 3,500 residential plots of land to be distributed to eligible citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, and providing 2,300 ready-made homes in various regions of the emirate at a value of 5.5 billion dirhams, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the family and social stability of citizens will always remain. The essence of the UAE leadership’s plans and the goal of all its initiatives.

His Highness's adoption of this initiative embodies the keenness of our wise leadership to provide all means of support to citizens and enhance family stability and a decent life for them in line with the system of societal well-being and quality of life that the UAE is keen to establish and consolidate.

Here it must be pointed out that, despite the rapid changes and transformations that the world has witnessed over the past two decades, especially in the field of digital and technological development, which has created great challenges and a direct threat to societal security and family stability in the world, the UAE has succeeded in providing a role model. It explores how to protect the family and enhance its cohesion by establishing an integrated system of laws and procedures related to the protection and care of all family members and raising awareness of their rights.

The “National Family Policy” adopted by the state in 2018 constitutes the basic foundation of strategies, plans, initiatives and programs aimed at building a cohesive family system. This policy aims to form a family capable of facing the challenges of married life, and provide a healthy and sound climate that works to support the family in facing the pressures of life, and to raise Values ​​of maintaining family stability, sustainability and cohesion.

The Family Development Foundation, which enjoys the patronage, attention and special support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, plays a major role in caring for the national family to build promising generations that assume their responsibilities towards nation, and achieve its ambitions for development and prosperity.

The fact that protecting the family and enhancing its gains is at the top of the list of priorities and concerns in all government policies, plans and programs in the UAE comes from the firm conviction of the wise leadership that the family is the primary incubator and the first nucleus of a cohesive, tolerant and secure nation in which all its members enjoy prosperity and stability.

*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research