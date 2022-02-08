Mexico City.- This Friday, February 4, the skate Mario Saenz was found guilty by femicide of her ex-partner, Victoria Pamela Salas, so her family will appeal the sentence, it should be remembered that the young woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Mexico City in 2017.

The family of Mario Sáenz will file a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and are preparing an appeal to the sentence that will be handed down this coming February 11, since they assure that the young man is innocent because, according to evidence presented to the judges, he was not with Victoria Pamela Salas at the time of his murder.

In the YouTube program Mafian Tv, hosted by Fabian Mendoza, the defendant’s lawyer, Reyna Moreno, said that the evidence provided by the prosecution was not enough to convict Mario Sáenz.

In the video, Fabian points out that one of the pieces of evidence presented by the prosecution was a condom wrapper sponsored by Mario Sáenz.

The lawyer also pointed out that at the end of the hearing, Mario Sáenz said that he was innocent and that he was going to fight for his innocence and that he wants the Inter-American Court to intervene in his case.

