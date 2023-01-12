False police officers robbed children and pensioners in Moscow, informs MIA Media.

“The attackers, posing as police officers, under the false pretext of searching for drugs, entered an apartment located on Orekhovy Boulevard. In the dwelling at that time there were three minor children aged from four to 14 years old, whose mother was away, as well as two elderly relatives,» the message says.

As clarified in the “MVD Media”, one of the girls, seeing the strangers, called her mother and, at her request, handed over the phone to one of the men who came. After talking with him, the woman contacted the police through the 112 service. However, the robbers managed to take away phones from minors, and a card and a passport from a pensioner. The preliminary amount of damage was 30 thousand rubles.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Robbery”). Two previously convicted residents of the capital, aged 35 and 38, were arrested, seizing their stolen property, which will soon be transferred to the rightful owners. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in Moscow, a pensioner was accused of drug trafficking and robbed. According to the agency, the victim agreed to the conditions put forward and was even ready to transfer the entire amount to the criminals, but out of fright she forgot the password for the mobile banking application.