Dubai (Etihad)

The Emirates Club has once again brought together former Barcelona teammates, Andres Iniesta and Paco Alcacer, after signing the latter on loan from Sharjah.

The Emirates Club said in a statement, “The Emirates and Sharjah Clubs agreed to transfer the Spanish player Alcacer to the Emirates team on loan until the end of the season,” to present him in a press conference on Monday.

Iniesta, 39 years old, and Alcacer, 30 years old, played together in Barcelona from 2016 to 2018, before the former left the Catalan team to Vissel Kobe of Japan, and the latter to Borussia Dortmund of Germany. The two players also played in the Spain national team from 2014 to 2018.