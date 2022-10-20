Radamel Falcao Garcia He played his first full match with Rayo Vallecano this season and he did it with an important goal, the draw for his team against Atlético de Madrid, a team with which he knew how to shine last decade and which he led to win, among other things, the Europa League and the European Super Cup.

The “Tiger” appeared this Thursday in a new video of the renowned Argentine influencer Jero Freixas, who, for a couple of months, has made several pieces related to Colombia.

It should be remembered that, in August of this year, Freixas visited the country and ended up taking several Colombian team shirts for his collection and even went to Millonarios and Fortaleza matches.

Before that trip, Freixas, together with his wife, Jose de Cabo, made a video announcing a trip to Colombia and, in the middle of the talk, Jose mentions to the writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.

“What does that guy play?” Freixas asked him, and then he said if he had played alongside ‘Palomo’ Usuriaga.

Now, on a visit to Spain, Freixas met Falcao at the Rayo Vallecano stadium and took the opportunity to ask him the same question he asked his wife: what was García Márquez playing for.

“He’s from my province, Magdalena,” Falcao told Freixas. “Great player, with his hand,” added the ‘Tiger’, making signs as if he were writing. It should be remembered that Falcao was born in Santa Marta, the capital, and García Márquez, in Aracataca, another municipality in that department.

Freixas, a declared fan of Independiente, took the opportunity to ask Falcao where he would play if he returned to Argentina, where he played his first games in the first division with River Plate.

“In River”, answered Falcao, emphatically. But Freixas suggested to him, in a part of the video that is seen in black and white, that he replied that he would go to Independiente. When the image returned to color, Radamel did not eat the feint: he insisted that he would play in River.

SPORTS

