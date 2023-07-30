The Colombia women’s team achieved a historic victory against the German team on the second date of Group H of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

An exquisite note of Linda Caicedo in the 52nd minute and an agonizing goal by Manuela Vanegas in the last minute, allowed the ‘tricolor’ to prevail 2-1 against the Teutons in Sydney to position themselves at the top of the area with 6 points and stay one step away from qualifying to the round of 16 of the World Cup organized by Fifa.

Falcao surrenders to the women’s team



The history is written by you. Pride is for the country

Millions of Colombians throughout the world were aware of the group of Colombian players who managed to make history in women’s soccer.

One of the most excited by the agonizing victory of the Colombian women’s team was the ‘Tiger’ Radamel Falcao Garcia, who sent a message to the soccer team that makes the entire nation proud.

Through his social networks, the captain of the Colombian Senior Team trilled: “History is written by you. Pride is for the country.”

It is not the first time that the Colombian gunner has made a gesture with the players of the Colombian Women’s National Team, on several occasions the ‘Tigre’ sends his messages of support to the group that is leaving the country in style in the Australia and New Zealand World Cup.

Colombia caresses the round of 16

One of the main objectives set by the team led by Nelson Abadía was get a ticket to the round of 16 of the Fifa World Cup, and the Colombian National Team is one step away from achieving it.

The ‘tricolor’ will define their move to the next round next Thursday August 3 at HBF Park before the selected Moroccowhich comes with the need to win to dream of a possible classification.

The match between Colombians and Africans will start at 5:00 am (Colombian time) and will be key to defining Group H, which has three teams fighting hand in hand for the two direct places to the next phase of the most important women’s tournament in the world. .

HAROLD YEPES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

