Sharjah (WAM)

Omani actress Fakhriya Khamis won the Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity in its 17th edition in the year 2024, in appreciation of her rich theatrical career that began in the early 1970s and continues to this day, enriching the scene with dozens of theatrical performances and successful radio and television series. The Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity was established under the guidance and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to be an annual celebration in which the efforts of pioneers and figures of Arab theater are celebrated.

Artist Fakhriya Khamis expressed her happiness at receiving the award, noting that she had won many awards before, but winning this award had its own special impact, considering this coronation as a turning point in her theatrical career between one stage and another, and she said: “When I received this happy news, my son… I have a new life, honesty.. My eyes brought tears of joy and I needed this joy, so what about when this joy comes to you in the form of a dear and precious award like this from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, patron of art and artists in the Gulf. I am happy with this award, and winning it is a responsibility that I hope I can live up to.”

Since her beginnings, Fakhriya Khamis (born in 1960) has participated in more than twenty theatrical performances, and has won many awards, including the award for best acting performance in a first role for her role in the play “Returning from the Time to Come,” which represented Oman in the sixth theatrical festival for civil troupes of the Gulf Cooperation Council. For the Arab Gulf States, which was organized in the Sultanate of Oman (May 1999).

Khamis began her theatrical career in 1974, when she participated with a group of young people in founding an amateur troupe. In 1976, she participated in the first professional theatrical show entitled “The Role of Others,” produced by the Amman Sports Club and directed by Saleh Shuwayrd. In April of that year, she joined the radio and worked as a freelancer. Broadcaster for many years.

In 1980, she participated in acting in the play “The Merchant of Venice” with the Youth Theater Group, and then she was sent with a group of young Omani artists at that time to participate in an intensive educational course at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Cairo. During her artistic career, Khamis, an actress, participated in theatrical productions that brought her together with many figures of Arab theater from Oman, Egypt, Iraq, and Qatar.

The Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity, which has been awarded by the Department of Culture since 2007, is one of the many projects sponsored by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and aims to support and honor those working in theatrical art in all Arab countries, out of pride in their creativity and their educational and enlightening roles.

The winner will be honored during the opening ceremony of Sharjah Theater Days, which begins its 33rd session next March 2. A symposium will also be organized about his artistic experience, and a book will be published documenting the most important paths of his creative experience.

Since its inception, the memory of the award has been filled with many theatrical names that have given generously in the East and Morocco and from all theatrical specializations (criticism, directing, acting, and writing). Its first session was won by the late Egyptian artist Saad Ardash (2007), and then the award deserved prominent artistic names such as: the artist The late Moroccan artist Soraya Gibran, the Lebanese artist Nidal Al-Ashqar, the Kuwaiti artist Saad Al-Faraj, the Egyptian artist Samiha Ayoub, the Syrian artist Duraid Lahham, the late Kuwaiti artist Abdul Hussein Abdul Reda, the late Iraqi artist Youssef Al-Ani, the Kuwaiti artist Souad Abdullah, all the way to the Kuwaiti artist Jassim Al-Nabhan, then Bahraini Mohammed Yassin.