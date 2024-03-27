Fake Pokémon cards, the Financial Police seized 30,000

There Financial Police of the provincial command of Rieti carried out a series of checks on the fake Pokémon cardsarriving at seize over 30,000 at shops and street vendors visiting fairs.

As you know, Pokémon cards can be worth millions, and precisely on the basis of the great value of some specimens over the years several malicious people have managed to falsify thempulling off spectacular scams.

A phenomenon that it is spreading more and more in Italy tooas demonstrated by the important operation carried out by the Financial Police, which was carrying out checks in order to combat counterfeiting and commercial illegality.