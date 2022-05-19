The developer Sting and the publisher Compile Heart they announced via the magazine Famitsu a new game for the series of fairy fencer f titled fairy fencer f: Refrain Chord. It is a sort of reboot of the JRPG originally released in Japan in 2013 and reissued in an expanded and revised version with the name fairy fencer f: ADVENT DARK FORCE (which you find reviewed on our pages). The release date for Japan is set for September 15, 2022the date on which a dedicated limited edition will also be published.

fairy fencer f with this reboot it turns into a strategic role-playing game that will call faces already known in the series into battle flanked this time by the new entries called Divas. As also observable from the screenshots released by Famitsu.comthe game will take a strongly tactical turn in multi-level structured arenas where the mechanics of the songs will be central to the victory (e.g. the fairy song Air temporarily strengthens the stats of allies in its range). However, the title will retain the basic characteristics of a JRPG, allowing the player to customize their equipment and distribute skill points to both the main characters and the fairies.

fairy fencer f: Refrain Chord is intended for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 And Nintendo Switch and if you are interested we invite you to view the official site. Below, the announcement trailer.

fairy fencer f: Refrain Chord – Announcement Trailer

Source: Ryokutya2089 Street Gematsu